‘Child of the wind’ Yadav races into India T20 reckoning

Mayank Yadav was hailed as India’s new pace bowling sensation Wednesday after the tearaway youngster became the first player to win man-of-the-match awards in each of his first two IPL games. Yadav bowled the fastest ball of the Indian Premier League season at 156.7kph (97.4mph) in a match-winning spell of 3-14 for Lucknow Super Giants against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday.

It followed a blistering debut at the weekend when he sent down a 155.8kph thunderbolt on his way to figures of 3-27 in the victory over Punjab Kings.

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop called him a “kid bowling like a child of the wind” on social media platform X.

The 21-year-old from Delhi’s explosive performances have ignited calls for him to be selected for this year’s T20 World Cup beginning on June 1, five days after the IPL final.

“My aim is to play for India as much as possible. So I feel this is just the start and my main goal is what I am focused on,” said Yadav.