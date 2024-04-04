Zardari concerned over anti-army rhetoric by ‘political party’

In a significant meeting held at the presidency in Islamabad on Wednesday, President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir discussed critical issues facing Pakistan, ranging from national security to development initiatives. The meeting underscored the unity between the civilian government and the military in addressing challenges and advancing the nation’s interests.

A key focus of the meeting was President Zardari’s expression of grave concern over baseless and unsubstantiated allegations leveled by “a specific political party” and its few individuals against the armed forces and its leadership, according to a statement issued by the presidency. Zardari, without naming Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), emphasised the importance of dealing with such disruptive elements with ‘iron hands’, indicating a resolve to safeguard the integrity and reputation of the armed forces.

During the discussion, Gen Munir briefed President Zardari on the ongoing army operations against terrorism and highlighted the army’s operational readiness against conventional threats. The army chief also extended congratulations to Zardari on his appointment as the President of Pakistan and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, conveying sincere wishes for a successful tenure.

Furthermore, the COAS outlined the army’s contributions to development initiatives, particularly in the regions of Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. President Zardari acknowledged the significant role played by the armed forces in safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan, commending their efforts towards social uplift in affected areas.

In reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast commitment against terrorism, the president reiterated the nation’s resolve to respond with full force through all elements of national power. He stressed the importance of unity in facing common challenges and fostering national progress. During the meeting, President Zardari paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation, underscoring their enduring legacy of resilience and strength. He reiterated the nation’s unwavering commitment to honouring the sacrifices of the Shuhadas and their families, holding them in the highest esteem.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of solidarity and determination to uphold the values of peace, security, and progress in Pakistan.