PM seeks to build world-class talent pool

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the need to focus on attracting and retaining top talent was as urgent and important as focusing on investments in the country.

“Businesses want to invest in places where talent is; where politics and policies are stable; and where the system works,” he said while chairing a meeting on ways to create a more capable workforce that is able to deliver the government’s policy programme effectively, and also is founded on the principles of impartiality and recruitment on merit, PM Office media wing said in a press release

The prime minister appointed a committee under the chairmanship of finance minister to seek and firm up propositions in the policy to enhance and clarify work pass framework currently in vogue in ministries to better support Pakistan’s need for talent with the directions to submit its findings at the earliest.

“Pakistan must build a world-class talent pool because this is an age where talent makes all the difference to a nation’s success,” he observed.

The meeting noted a dearth of technical input at policy-making levels and emphasised its need, which is imperative if the civil service is to develop new skills, improve its management of big projects and adapt to the demands of a digital age.