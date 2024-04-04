Zong 4G partners up with Dahua Technologies

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s premier telecommunications organization, has embarked on a groundbreaking journey by forging a Gold Partnership with Dahua Technologies, the global leader in video-based Advanced IoT solutions. This strategic collaboration is set to revolutionize the security and surveillance landscape for the corporate sector.

In response to the ever-evolving challenges of the digital era, Zong 4G is taking bold strides in its digital transformation endeavors. Now, with the introduction of CCTV cameras, storage devices, and advanced access control systems, complemented by centralized and integrated solutions, Zong 4G is committed to safeguarding the invaluable data and assets of corporate clients.

This partnership embodies Zong 4G’s vision of fostering strategic alliances with top-tier Information and Communication Technology (ICT) providers. By joining forces with Dahua Technologies, Zong 4G gains access to a comprehensive range of cutting-edge products to offer its corporate clientele.

Speaking at the momentous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony, a Zong 4G spokesperson expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Dahua Technologies. Together, we aim to deliver unparalleled security and surveillance services to our esteemed clients. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dahua Technologies for entrusting us with their services. This alliance marks a new chapter in the realm of state-of-the-art security solutions for the corporate sector.”

Zong 4G recognizes the pivotal role of ICT in shaping our societies, facilitating connections, and enhancing communications. This latest partnership underscores its commitment to bolstering the ICT landscape in Pakistan, further contributing to the nation’s progress and development.