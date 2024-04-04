Residential area, commercial customer raided for direct gas theft

Anti-gas theft crackdown unravels 124,800 Cms / year gas stolen. SSGC’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO) Wing along with SSGC Police and Recovery Department conducted a joint raid on Al-Habib Sweets and Bakers in Nazimabad, Karachi. The culprit was found using gas directly through a service line. Total calculated connecting load of gas stolen was 260 cubic feet / hr. SSGC Police summarily lodged FIR against the bakery miscreant involved in theft. Appropriate claim is being raised accordingly. In Hyderabad, during the scheduled leak survey, leak points were identified at old Wahdat Colony near Barkati Masjid Qasimabad, Hyderabad. Upon excavation, 9 theft clamps were found installed on 63 mm dia pipe supplying gas to 25 houses.