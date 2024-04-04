PTI plans post-eid rally near Quaid’s mausoleum on 28 April, seeks SHC approval

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a gathering near the mausoleum of the Quaid-e-Azam after Eid.

According to details, PTI has approached the Sindh High Court for permission to hold the gathering, with the possibility of a hearing on Friday, April 5.

Barrister Ali Tahir, on behalf of PTI, stated in the application that they intend to hold a gathering near the Quaid’s mausoleum on April 28. Despite three requests made to the South DC for permission, no response was received. PTI emphasizes that public gatherings are a democratic right, urging the Commissioner Karachi and the South DC to ensure security arrangements along with granting permission.

Furthermore, PTI has initiated preparations to launch a movement against the government. In this regard, PTI has successfully united several opposition parties under one roof. Following Eid, PTI intends to launch a vigorous protest against the federal government, with PTI and Jamaat-e-Islami jointly leading the demonstrations.

Notably, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has already shown opposition to the government, and an invitation will be extended to him for inclusion in the alliance. Under the leadership of Mahmood Khan Achakzai, PTI and JUI will march together, while Jamaat-e-Islami could also secure a significant role within the alliance.