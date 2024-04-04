Creating world champions of O / A level students — the model of exceptional results

Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi is the name that comes to mind when we talk about flow. The esteemed professor talks in detail about establishing a “flow” the state where you forget about the environment and focus on the ultimate game. Perhaps there are better ways to talk about his research. The question he tries to answer is key. Creating world champions has a trend.

As a psychologist, I train many individuals. Mostly students going forward in their career paths. The unknown terrain of life. This is a hard one. Needs a commitment like no other. Not an easy uphill task of life. Working with students aspiring to lead their careers and future is another daunting task. But finally, there is a sanity in this all. From the lens of psychology, I can tell you that it is all the game of the mind. The beginning and the end happen here in the world we call the “mindset”. Rest is skills and the temperament.

But sports and studies are two different transformations and realms. The mindset development is different. I work extensively with individual cases to foster the mindset of a leader and champion. Are you planning on doing your O or A levels and need to understand the mindset of getting great grades. Let me share with you years of my research.

The first aspect to understand is the concept of “learning”. You need to learn all the content. So you will have a content pool of information that you need to learn. You need to go through it all and what is covered in the curriculum.

The second important step is storage. Like a computer your mind also must save the data you are learning. This is an art form that students need to learn and understand. Inherently there are different core methods that are used and can be applicable to many students.

The third aspect is the concept of “retention”. This is another important key. How do you retain the information from step one. If there is a disconnect then the psychologist helps build the building blocks of retention.

The third step is how you can “retrieve” the dataset set during the exams. This is another challenge. Many of students struggle with this notion. Retrieval is key. Many other aspects come to surface. Your health and the wellness you give to yourself. These play an important role in giving you the retrieval powers.

The fourth step is the methodology of taking the papers. This is more technical in nature and has many kinds and methods. You need to learn that how to read a paper and prepare is a technical skill. Students are unique and so is the method of how to take a paper.

Another important step is the mindset. How do you take the pressures of life and how to cope with anxiety? This is a difficult equation. Let me tell you where students fail. They fail in the retrieval under pressure stage and the mindset stage when they have self-doubt. Both are brutal killers. Never let your life be sabotaged by these inner voices.

We were made to win. All our lives boil down to a few moments of excellence. There is no story of calmness. We can’t believe in being average. This is not the game plan we set forth. I doubt it is the game plan even life has for us.

Everything comes with a price. And the price of achievement is at a higher altitude. You need a coach. Many of times you cannot do this alone. And you do not have to.

You won’t be doing these o and a level every year. This is a onetime opportunity to reach the stars. You deserve this. This opens doors that might never exist.

Practicing this model of execution has great results. Some of my students are world class record breakers. This is the level and aptitude of getting there eventually. The art is teaching and formulating a plan for all the students. You win through the planning of a regime months in advance. You need to accept you define life.

These outlined high level steps are part of our 2-day training program. This article is a great starting point to understand the areas that need focus and commitment.

Ahmed Sheikh is a highly accomplished psychologist with over 20 years of experience specializing in wellness, positive psychology, mindfulness, optimization, and depression management. His expertise extends to training police, students, professionals, corporations, institutions, and government agencies in leadership, management skills.