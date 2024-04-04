LHC orders ECP to decide on plea of Maryam Nawaz’s rival in 15 days

Sending the petition filed by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz’s rival candidate in the February 8 general elections, seeking the court order for the provision of attested Forms 45, Form 47 and Form 49 to him, to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered the commission to give its verdict on the petition in 15 days.

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh heard the petition filed by Mehr Sharafat Ali, who had contested the election as a PTI-backed independent candidate and had lost to PML-N candidate Maryam.

In his plea, Mehr stated that on February 8, he was winning the election by a wide margin, but later the election results were changed to declare Maryam the winner from the constituency. He further said that he still had not been provided Forms 45, 47 and 49; therefore, it was prayed to the court to order the provision of these forms to him.