PBF facilitated Senator Bushra Butt on her landslide victory in the Senate elections

Khawaja Mehboob ur Rehman, President Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has congratulated Bushra Anjum Butt an office bearer of Pakistan Business Forum on winning her senate seat in the Senate of Pakistan and, pinned his hopes in her leadership skills to facilitate business, industry and trade community of Pakistan through advocating for enabling, conducive business and economic policies from the august platform of Senate of Pakistan.

Khawaja Mehboob added that Bushra is not only a highly-respected former Vice President of PBF Lahore Chapter; but, also a seasoned and accomplished governance leader as she has previously served as member of the punjab assembly two times.

PBF President proposed that the government should capitalize on her expertise and network in export markets and diplomatic circles.

Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad, Chief Organiser and Vice President of the PBF, maintained that it is encouraging to have a true representative of trade & industry in the legislative, policymaking circles. She knows the issues affecting the business community inside-out; and, will be a strong and effective voice in the Senate of Pakistan.

Jawad highlighted that the election of Bushra Butt will facilitate the representation of trade and industry in the government setup at this crucial juncture in Pakistan’s economic history. We needed a strong voice in the system from within the industry – and, she is an excellent choice for her exceptional credentials as an entrepreneur; he added.