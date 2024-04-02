Pakistan invites International Consultants for Islamabad’s Model SEZ development

The Board of Investment (BOI) in Pakistan has issued a request for proposals (RFP) from international consulting firms to develop the Islamabad Model Special Economic Zone (IMSEZ), a key project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The deadline for the submission of applications is May 20. A pre-bid meeting has been scheduled for May 6 at 11 am in Islamabad.

Interested companies are required to submit a non-refundable draft of two thousand rupees to the Board of Investment. The selected firm will be tasked with preparing a feasibility report, master plan, and land acquisition management plan for the Model Special Economic Zone in Islamabad. The zone has been named IMSEZ, and joint ventures, including consortiums, are eligible to participate in the bidding process. The successful bidder will conduct a land survey and submit a feasibility report. They will also prepare a PC-1 for the zone according to the rules of the Planning Commission. The firm will draft the preliminary engineering design and estimate infrastructure development.