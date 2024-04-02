Eight IHC judges receive ‘threatening letters’

Eight judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), including Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, have reportedly received threatening letters filled with an unknown powder. This incident has sparked fears of intimidation and raised concerns about the safety and security of the judiciary.

Last week, six judges of the IHC penned a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), expressing their concerns about alleged interference by intelligence agencies in the court’s affairs. This development has put a spotlight on the delicate balance between judicial independence and external influence.

Judicial sources told Express News that when the staff of two judges opened the letters, they found powder inside. Subsequently, the affected staff experienced burning sensations in their eyes. Swift action was taken, with affected individuals using sanitizer and washing their hands as a precautionary measure.

Confirming the reception of the letters, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq stated that the incident contributed to delays in the day’s hearings. Upon receiving the letters, a team of experts from the Islamabad Police promptly arrived at the Islamabad High Court to examine the suspicious powder.

Sources close to the investigation indicated that the letters contained signs of intimidation and were sent by a woman who did not disclose her address. The letters were addressed to multiple judges, heightening concerns about the safety of the judiciary.

It has been revealed that the letters were purportedly written by a woman named Resham, wife of Waqar Hussain. This revelation has led authorities to summon the Inspector General of Islamabad Police and the Deputy Inspector General of Security to address the matter urgently.

Additionally, the suspicious letters have been handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for further investigation.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the legal community, prompting calls for enhanced security measures to safeguard judges and court personnel. As the investigation unfolds, there is a growing urgency to ensure the protection of judicial independence and uphold the rule of law in the face of external threats and intimidation tactics.