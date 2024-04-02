PM constitutes committee to address problems faced by Gilgit-Baltistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a committee to address the problems faced by Gilgit-Baltistan.

He announced the formation of the committee during a meeting with Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Gulbar Khan who called on him in Islamabad. The Prime Minister directed the committee submit its recommendations after consultations on all the issues.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the construction of Danish schools in all three divisions of Gilgit-Baltistan. He said Danish schools are being established in the region for the boys and girls belonging to poor families. These schools will provide international quality education to the children as well as accommodation facilities.

The Prime Minister said development of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and provision of health and education facilities to them is the first priority of the government. Shehbaz Sharif directed to accelerate work on the completion of Attabad and Harpo hydropower projects.