Bill seeking to establish National Minorities Commission tabled in NA

A bill has been tabled in the National Assembly seeking to establish the National Commission for Minorities. Member of the National Assembly, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, tabled the bill. The bill outlines that the National Commission for Minorities will comprise 30 members representing various religious groups. The head of the commission will be from the non-Muslim minority community. Speaking to the media Dr Ramesh Kumar said that the purpose of establishing the National Minority Commission is to ensure the protection of the rights of the minority community as per the Constitution of Pakistan. The commission will be based in Islamabad, but it may open more offices in different parts of the country as needed.