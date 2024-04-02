RUDA, CBD kickstarts Sino-Pak collaboration for sustainable development

In a landmark display of bilateral cooperation, pivotal meetings were held today between Pakistani authorities and Chinese corporations, marking a significant stride towards sustainable development and economic prosperity.

Hosted at the headquarters of China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), high-level discussions unfolded between key stakeholders, including representatives from the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and the Punjab Central Business District Authority (PCBDA). Deliberations encompassed a wide array of topics, spanning past ventures, project updates, financial considerations, and collaborative agreements. A mutual commitment was made to enhance collaboration through the exchange of detailed project information, paving the way for long-term partnership and sustainable development initiatives.

Anticipation soared as plans for a delegation visit to Pakistan gets materialized, contingent upon the finalization of collaborative agreements. Simultaneously, at the Oriental Youhong headquarters, a parallel dialogue unfolded, signaling enthusiasm for collaborative endeavors.

Representatives from RUDA and PCBDA engaged with Oriental Youhong, a leading Chinese corporation renowned for its expertise in solar panel manufacturing and construction solutions. Discussions centered on project synergy and collaboration prospects, aiming to leverage Oriental Youhong’s capabilities to bolster infrastructure projects in Pakistan.

Further strengthening the collaboration, a productive meeting took place where a delegation comprising ADM CEO Yasir Malik, Pakistan China Commerce Alliance President Guo XiaoQi, Director BD IR Fatima Ali Khan, and Assistant Director PR Sana Iqbal explored avenues for setting up an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging factory and upscale hotels within RUDA’s jurisdiction.

Key highlights from the discussions included plans for establishing an EV assembly and manufacturing plant in RUDA’s Industrial State, with a planned land requirement of 40 acres.

Additionally, proposals for prestigious 5-star hotels , with a proposed land requirement ranging from 5 to 7 acres were discussed. Keen interest has been shown, indicating tangible progress towards materializing these ambitious endeavors, with further exploration and detailed discussions on technology transfer agreements and land acquisition slated for the next meetings.

Further more, a team of technical experts also visited the Zoomlines heavy industry complex where different types of earth moving machinery, cranes, smog busters, sprinkler vehicles and municipal sweepers were shown to Pakistani delegates. These collaborative efforts exemplify the unwavering commitment of both Chinese corporations and Pakistani delegates towards forging synergistic partnerships, driving sustainable development, and fostering economic prosperity in the region.

It is pertinent to note that as Punjab government has shown keen interest to support and boost IT sector within the province. In this regard, the government has launched various initiatives aimed at fostering a thriving IT ecosystem. Punjab aims to position itself as a hub for IT excellence through strategic investments, infrastructure development, and policy framework. The government is paving the way for sustainable economic development and global competitiveness in the digital age by nurturing be local talent, attracting foreign investment, and encouraging collaboration between various sectors. RUDA and CBD are following the vision of Chief minister Punjab , Maryam nawaz in transforming the atmospherics of information technology with a view to have Pakistan’s own silicon valley with the twin initiative of IT knowledge park in CBD area and IT city in RUDA.