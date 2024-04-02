PTI seeks permission for rally at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday wrote an application to the deputy commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi in which it sought his permission for the party’s public gathering at Liaquat Bagh on April 19.

In her application, PTI North Punjab President Seemabia Tahir Satti said that she was an honourable citizen of Pakistan and had always raised her voice for the rule of law and the supremacy of the constitution in the country.

“I am PTI north Punjab president and had received over 100,000 votes in the general elections held on February 8,” she said, adding, “PTI is the country’s most popular party. And just like other parties, it, too, has the right to hold rallies and public gatherings while at the same time remaining within the law.”