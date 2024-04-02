Will protest against postponement of senate elections in KP: Ali Amin Gandapur

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur says that he will strongly protest against the postponement of Senate elections in KP.

He says that the elected members on certain seats illegally requested to postpone the election.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said that the party chairman taught one thing that we will fight, 25 members have been illegally given seats by the Election Commission.

He said that the people have given us a mandate, the observance of the constitution is the duty of every citizen of Pakistan, the constitution is being repeatedly violated in the country.

Ali Amin Gandapur says that in the constitution elections should be held in 90 days, which were not held, our intra-party election was made controversial and the mark was taken away, certain seats were taken away.

They say that this whole system will be exposed one day that how our seats were given to another party? I am saying clearly, we will fight this thing.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said that we will go to the last limit, we will not back down, we will fight, we will not allow those who became members illegally to take oath, we will not give up our constitutional rights in any way. But will not compromise.

He further said that he will take every step to protect the constitution, why was the judicial commission not formed on May 9? Why hasn’t a judicial commission been formed on the cipher yet? Why is the full court not being made on the letter of 6 judges?

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also said that we will not allow these illegal people to take oath, and will pass a resolution regarding the future course of action in the parliamentary party meeting.

It should be noted that the Election Commission of Pakistan has postponed the Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa until further notice.

According to the Election Commission, the opposition members filed a request to postpone the elections, which has been approved.