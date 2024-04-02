Who will play in T20 World Cup? List ready

The selectors started consulting with captain Babar Azam about the possible players for the series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup.

According to the media, the team for the series against New Zealand will be announced by April 5 after getting the final fitness report from the trainers of Kakul Academy.

Similarly, after finalizing the list of 20 to 21-member pool of players for the World Cup, it will be handed over to the PCB Chairman for final approval.

After the series against New Zealand, the national team is scheduled to play T20 matches in Ireland and England.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has to submit the list of potential players for the World Cup to the ICC by May 1. According to the rules, changes in the squad will be possible by May 25.

According to sources, opener Usman Khan is being kept in the pool of players for his good performance in PSL. Retired fast bowler Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim are also included in the proposed list.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf was not considered for the series against New Zealand, but he will be part of the squad for Ireland, England and the World Cup. Similarly, the fitness report of Fakhar Zaman is also being evaluated.

Azam Khan forms part of the potential pool of players along with Mohammad Rizwan in keying. Young spinners Abrar Ahmed and Usama Mir will also add to the spin bowling strength along with Shadab Khan.

The list which has been prepared by the selectors in mutual consultation includes captain Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Saeem Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Osama Mir, Shadab Khan, Shaheen. Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Wasim Jr., Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Aamir Fakhar Zaman, Abbas Afridi and Zaman Khan are included.

The teams for the series against New Zealand and the upcoming matches will be selected from the same pool of players.