WB, IFC to continue support Pakistan

The World Bank (WB) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) here on Monday expressed resolve to continue support for Pakistan’s development goals and agendas for the welfare of the people of Pakistan.

According to press statement issued by finance ministry, Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, was called on by WB Country Director, Najy Benhassine and Country Manager of International Finance Corporation (IFC), Zeeshan Ahmed Sheikh.

They discussed the collaborative development strategies and initiatives aimed at promoting economic growth, enhancing financial stability, and fostering sustainable development within the country. During the meeting, the importance of strengthening partnerships with international financial institutions like IFC and WB was highlighted. Discussion was done to leverage their expertise and resources for the country’s development agenda.

The minister highlighted the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for private sector investment and ensuring transparency and accountability in financial matters. Respective representatives from WB and IFC appreciated the efforts of the government aimed at bringing reforms in economic and financial sectors to ensure sustained economic growth in terms of expanding the tax base, state-owned enterprise (SOEs) restructuring and Privatization. They also discussed potential areas of cooperation and investment opportunities in various sectors, including agriculture, power sector, and IT.