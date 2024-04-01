Security measures on the cyber front to protect sensitive government information

The federal government has taken security measures on the cyber front to protect sensitive information.

IT security audits of one and a half dozen ministries and institutions, including the office of the President and the Prime Minister, have been conducted.

According to sources, NTISB has identified non-compliance with safety standards in the IT security audit.

Audited by the National Telecommunications and Information Technology Security Board, IT audits evaluate and investigate cyber attacks and breaches.

The IT security audit of the Office of the President and the Prime Minister was completed, the IT security audit of the Ministries of Interior, Science and Technology and Water Resources was conducted.

Divisions and agencies with cyber audits include Cabinet Division, Benazir Income Support Programme.

Sources have said that the data of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research was checked, the cyber attack evaluation was done on the website of Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, CPEC Secretariat.

An investigation into the cyber security breach of Nepra’s website was completed, data from the Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment’s website was examined.

Technical evaluation of IT network and data center of Power Division was carried out, wheat seed distribution, technical evaluation of cheap flour application was carried out.

According to the sources, the security audit found that various ministries and divisions neglected important measures, identified measures for secure internet access, measures like password management and device control mechanisms were neglected.