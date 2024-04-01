Bandits fired at those leaving the bank in Gulshan Mimar, one person was killed

Bandits opened fire on people leaving a bank in Gulshan Mimar area of Karachi, as a result of which one person was killed.

According to the details, there was a shooting incident in Gulshan Mimar area of Karachi, where robbers opened fire on a car after resisting robbery, one person was injured in the shooting, who died during treatment, 40-year-old Amjad was killed in the shooting and 40-year-old Amanullah was injured.

The eyewitness said that 2 people were going in a car, the motorcycle-riding accused fired at the car, one accused was wearing a mask and the other was wearing a helmet, one person in the car was shouting.