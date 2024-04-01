There is no reason to postpone Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed has said that there is no reason to postpone the Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to the media outside the Peshawar High Court, Faisal Javed said that if the Senate elections are held, they should be held through open ballot.

Faisal Javed says that instead of elections, Senate seats should be distributed among party representatives.

He said that the founder PTI has instructed to stand with justice and fairness.