Pakistan-China border at Khunjerab was opened today after 4 months

Pakistan-China border Khunjerab has been opened for trade and tourism from today after being closed for 4 months.

According to immigration sources, the Pakistan-China border is closed from December 1 to March 31 every year under the Border Agreement.

According to the border authorities, border traffic is closed due to cold weather and snowfall under the border agreement.

During this time, trade and tourism activities between Pakistan and China are also closed from this border, but the delivery of goods for the development works of the country continues.