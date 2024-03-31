Over 180 gas connections disconnected in anti-theft drive

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) intensified its crackdown on gas theft across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad, disconnecting a total of 182 illegal gas connections and imposing fines exceeding Rs. 1.7 crore.

The crackdown targeted various areas, with Lahore seeing 5 connections disconnected (2 for illegal use and 3 for compressor use). Bahawalpur had 9 connections disconnected for illegal use. Multan saw stricter action, with 13 connections disconnected: 4 for illegal use and 9 for unauthorized compressor use. Additionally, fines of Rs. 3.16 lakh were imposed in Multan. Rawalpindi reported 4 disconnected connections for illegal use and over Rs. 1 lakh in fines.