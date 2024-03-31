FBR faces shortfall in tax collection target for March 2024

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) fell short of its tax collection target for March 2024, falling Rs. 44 billion short of the IMF-set goal of Rs. 879 billion. The shortfall marks the third consecutive month FBR has missed its target. Despite the tax collection miss, the Finance Ministry released a monthly report highlighting positive economic indicators. The report emphasizes a staff-level agreement reached with the IMF, paving the way for a final loan installment of $1.1 billion. The Ministry also points to promising agricultural trends, including a decrease in urea fertilizer use and an increase in DAP usage, suggesting improved farming practices. Additionally, the report highlights a significant increase in tractor production and a projected decrease in inflation to between 21-22% by April. The report acknowledges a decrease in foreign direct investment but emphasizes a decline in the dollar rate and a government Ramadan relief package for the underprivileged. Overall, the Finance Ministry paints a picture of a gradually improving economic and financial situation. They attribute this progress to government reforms, policy measures, and restored financing from international institutions.