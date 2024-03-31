Nisho Begum opens up about Sahiba’s reunion with her father

The heartwarming reunion of Pakistani actress Sahiba with her long-lost father has been making waves on social media, but now, a viral audio clip of her mother, Nisho Begum, sheds more light on the emotional encounter.

Nisho Begum revealed that Sahiba’s husband, Rambo, received a call during a show in Karachi, urging him to meet Sahiba’s biological father. Despite initial hesitation, Rambo encouraged Sahiba to meet her father, emphasizing the importance of familial bonds.

Sahiba, however, expressed her contentment with her upbringing and marital life, initially hesitant to meet her father. Yet, upon Rambo’s gentle persuasion, she relented, showcasing her respect and obedience to her stepfather’s wishes. Nashu Begum continues, explaining how she ultimately convinced Sahiba to meet Rabbani, believing it was the right thing to do. She also highlights Rambo’s supportive role, encouraging Sahiba to respect her biological father. During the reunion, Sahiba extended hospitality to her father, cooking and spending quality time together. Nisho Begum recounted an earlier encounter when Sahiba was a child, unaware of her father’s identity, highlighting the complexity of their relationship over the years.

At a wedding attended by guests from Gujarat, Sahiba’s father, Rabbani, expressed a desire to see his daughter. Though initially uncertain, Nisho Begum granted him permission, allowing him a brief glimpse into Sahiba’s life. During the heartfelt reunion, Sahiba warmly welcomed her father and despite her initial reservations, Nisho Begum recounted how her daughter graciously hosted her father, even preparing meals for him with her own hands. This display of warmth and hospitality marked a significant milestone in their family’s journey.