President Asif Ali Zardari, PM Shehbaz Sharif felicitate Christian Community on Easter

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have felicitated Christian community on the occasion of Easter, celebrated on Sunday.

In their messages, they acknowledged the active and positive role played by the Christian community in the development of Pakistan and expressed their gratitude for their contributions.

President Asif Ali Zardari reiterated country’s commitment to safeguard the rights of minorities and taking measures for their prosperity. The President said festival of Easter brings a message of hope, love and prosperity.

Meanwhile, in his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while extending heartfelt greetings to Christian community of Pakistan and around the world, wished all Christian community a happy and peaceful Easter. He reaffirmed the resolve to work for the social uplift and integration of all minorities in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister lauded the immense contributions of our Christian community in struggle for the creation of Pakistan and its socio-economic development.

He said much more than festivity and celebration, Easter is an occasion to reinforce and reflect on the values of love, tolerance and forgiveness as espoused by Prophet Isa (AS) and is a reminder to emulate these in our daily lives to bring harmony and peace in today’s strife and conflict-ridden world.

“On this auspicious occasion, I laud the immense contributions of our Christian community in struggle for the creation of Pakistan and its socio-economic development and firmly believe that they will continue to play their proactive role in the progress and stability of Pakistan” PM Shehbaz Sharif said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that while we celebrate diversity of faiths as a source of strength and enrichment in our nation, let us join hands towards building a society that is tolerant and cohesive and together defeat the forces of discord that are trying to cause harm to the fabric of our society. Prime minister said that we reaffirm our resolve to work for the social uplift and integration of all our minorities in Pakistan. “Wishing all our Christian community a happy and peaceful Easter!. Pakistan Paindabad” he said.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah have extended warm felicitations to the

Christian Members of the Parliament and the Christian community on the occasion of Easter.

The Speaker said that the role of non-Muslim communities in the development of Pakistan is an irrefutable reality. Ayaz Sadiq also said that the constitution

imparts provision of all basic rights to minorities.

Speaker in his message on the eve of Easter urged the parliamentarians and citizens to pro-actively play their part in peace-keeping and in promotion of inter-faith harmony, as these are the pre-requisites for socio-economic prosperity and a progressive society.

In addition, he reaffirmed that the rights and privileges of all citizens, irrespective of their religious beliefs, are guaranteed and safe-guarded by the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Moreover, the Speaker stressed on the need for engaging in legislation aimed at enhancing inter-faith harmony, while adopting a non-partisan approach and working beyond party lines for the betterment of all the non-Muslim communities of Pakistan.