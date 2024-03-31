Five policemen injured in Shikarpur dacoits attack

At least five policemen were injured as the dacoits attacked a police mobile in Shikarpur.

According to police spokesperson, the dacoit gang attacked police with rocket launchers and opened fire on the police mobile when they were on routine duty. Police officials stated that five cops identified as Yousaf Waheed, Mohsin Jansar, Akhtar and others were injured in the attack where the two cops were shifted to hospital in critical condition. On October 11, five policemen including SHO Mehboob Broi, Head Muhrar, Naseem, Constable, Jan Muhammad, Constable, Ayaz and Muhammad Ali, the son of SHO, were abducted along with weapons by bandits in the Kot Shahu area. The abductees were recovered in a joint operation of police and Rangers in Abdul Haq Badani village located in Khanpur Tehsil of Shikarpur.

The DIG Larkana further said the operation was underway for the arrest of the bandits who fled the area. The then Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar also took serious note of the kidnapping of six policemen, including the SHO of Kot Shahu police.