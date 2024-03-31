Ration distributed among transgenders at Governor House Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday distributed Ramazan ration packages among the transgender women at to Governor House, Peshawar.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, a transgender said that it was for the first time that the Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali invited us and gave hospitality to the lower classes of the province and city.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali welcomed hundreds of eunuchs from across the city to the Governor House. The Governor and Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali distributed Ramadan ration packages to more than three hundred transgender women on this occasion.

The three groups of eunuchs headed by eunuchs Arezo, Farzana and Subia were present in the Governor House. A Ramadan ration package worth thousands of rupees per person was distributed among three hundred transgender women.

“I will be a voice in the departments responsible for transgender,” the Governor said on this occasion. There is full hope that the federal and provincial governments would play their full role in solving the problems of transgender,” said Governor Haji Ghulam Ali.

Technical education is very important for transgenders, the Governor said. Transgender will be made employable, allocation of quota in government recruitment is the need of the hour and they have the right, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali in his address at the ration distribution ceremony to eunuchs.

Haji Ghulam Ali was heartbroken to hear the problems of eunuchs. Some legitimate issues were necessary for the federal and provincial governments, he said. Among the important issues were burial and funeral prayers in the graveyard, he said.

Eunuchs have problems in the hospital, Haji Ghulam Ali said, adding, “I will talk to the provincial government and the federal government about the issues of eunuchs.” The Governor said will try for a separate cemetery for eunuchs. He also directed Deputy Commissioner Peshawar to include eunuchs in the package of 10,000.