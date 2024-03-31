Govt handpicks ex-CJP JIllani to lead letter probe commission

The federal cabinet on Saturday picked former chief justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jillani to lead the inquiry commission formed to probe the letter by six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges alleging interference by intelligence agencies in judicial matters.

The cabinet, presided by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, also approved the formation of the inquiry commission. Jillani – often called ‘the gentleman judge’ for his mild manners – retired in July 2014.

The move came a day after the Supreme Court endorsed a proposal for a commission led by a retired judge to inquire into the letter written by six IHC judges regarding alleged interference of agencies in judicial functions.

Accepting the responsibility for heading the commission, the former chief justice said that he would commence the work on the matter after Eidul Fitr and once the notification is issued.

Replying to a journalist’s question on the nature of the inquiry, Jilani said it is “not an open judicial proceeding, I will not comment on it as it is a sensitive matter”.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa had also unequivocally conveyed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that any interference by the executive in the affairs and judicial workings of judges would not be tolerated.

He emphasized that under no circumstances would there be any compromise on the independence of the judiciary.

Responding, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday dismissed the appointment of Tassaduq Hussain Jillani as the head of the inquiry commission.

The party demanded the establishment of a commission modeled after the Memogate and Election Inquiry Commission, both of which were led by then-Chief Justice Nasirul Mulk.

“We reject this commission,” stated PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan in a statement. Khan emphasised the necessity for a commission composed solely of serving judges, expressing disapproval of a commission comprising retired judges.

“Such a commission should emulate the structures of the Memogate and Election Inquiry Commission,” added Barrister Gohar. Meanwhile, another PTI leader, Sher Afzal Marwat, labeled Justice Jillani as unsuitable for the role. Marwat announced via the microblogging platform ‘X’ that PTI intends to challenge Jillani’s appointment.

“After due deliberation, PTI will contest the appointment of Tassaduq Jillani and lay out a plan for the future,” Marwat asserted.