Court issues arrest warrants for KP CM, Qureshi in Azadi March case

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Saturday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in line with the “Azadi March” case.

According to details, the judicial magistrate had acquitted Faisal Javed Khan and Ali Nawaz Awan.

A case had been registered against CM Gandapur and others with the Koral police station. The court had fixed the case for hearing again on May 20. A few days ago, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder was acquitted of charges in two cases related to the May 25 long march and vandalism during the event in Islamabad.

Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi pronounced a reserved verdict on the plea for acquittal. The cases, registered against the former prime minister in Sihala and Lohi Bher police stations, stemmed from allegations of involvement in long-term vandalism.

The Islamabad anti-terrorism court had approved the pre-arrest bail request of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the judicial complex vandalism case, while the sessions court suspended his arrest warrants in the cases registered in Bani Gala and Golra police stations of Islamabad.

Few days ago, the ATC approved Gandapur’s pre-arrest bail, granting him interim bail until April 17.

Gandapur’s lawyer Raja Zahoorul Hassan told the court his client was named in the first information report (FIR), but he had no role in the vandalism incident, as he was not present on the scene. The lawyer further revealed that despite facing 50 FIRs, Gandapur was not even being allowed to reach the court. Duty Judge Raja Jawad presided over the hearing, where the approval for pre-arrest bail was granted.