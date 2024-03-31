FBR’s Rs2544b revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif said that the Federal board of Revenue’s (FBR) revenue of 2544 billion rupees deserved the attention of the judiciary. On the social networking site X, in his message, Khawaja Asif stated that the Supreme Court is awaiting action on 102 billion rupees, the High Court on 742 billion rupees and Tribunals on 1700 billion rupees for judicial proceedings. Khawaja Asif said that all this is due to the negligence of the FBR, tax evaders and the collusion of the judiciary. He said 2544 billion rupees can alleviate many of their sorrows, meet the expenses of health, education and defense. The Defense Minister said that with this amount, relief can be obtained from loans and the IMF, and these revenues can be settled through negotiations, requiring a little honesty and love for the country.