Fouzia Aman ‘deeply invested’ in documentary about fashion world’s inner workings

With supermodel Fouzia Aman having progressed from modelling to acting in her debut film Jamun Ka Darakht (The Java Plum Tree), gaining recognition at the Cannes Film Festival, a detailed conversation with Khaleej Times about her career and aspirations revealed the star’s innermost thoughts.

Having already been modelling for a number of years, Fouzia was no stranger to the camera before appearing in the offering. She was also no stranger to having received film offers, but rejected them all for their stereotypical portrayal of women. In Jamun Ka Darakht, however, Fouzia found a role worth pursuing.

“The role in this film felt right,” she said. “It’s about a headstrong, competitive supermodel.” Reaffirming her stance on avoiding submissive roles and lambasting stereotypical onscreen fictional women, Fouzia added, “It’s time we moved beyond the repetitive portrayal of women as damsels in distress.”

With Pakistani films starting to emerge more than ever at the Cannes Film Festival, Fouzia had a good feeling about the strength of Jamun Ka Darakht from very early on.

“I was confident that the universal appeal of our film would garner widespread acclaim,” she said. “Winning Best Social Justice Film at the World Film Festival in Cannes affirmed my decision and thrilled me, especially as it marked my debut.”

The film addresses the ongoing issue of sexual harassment and Fouzia called for workplaces to provide a safer environment for women, as well as urging women to speak up and support others in the face of abuse.

“It’s essential for women to support and advocate for those unable to speak out,” she insisted. “Workplaces must provide a safe and unbiased mechanism to report such incidents with proper follow-ups. Holding the guilty accountable is fundamental and only then one can claim to have a safer work environment.”

With the film being dubbed in French, Fouzia is hopeful of an even wider appeal to a broader audience. Turning her attention to the film industry in Pakistan, however, Fouzia lamented the increasingly blurry blend between local film and television productions.

“Film stars should embody a unique presence, but with the same actors appearing daily on TV and then on the big screen, the novelty fades,” she maintained. “Dramas, now filled with songs, dances and elaborate costumes, no longer mirror ordinary life, leaving nothing for audiences to love in films. Additionally, with directors often working on both dramas and films, the distinction blurs.”

Even within the showbiz industry in Pakistan, however, Fouzia feels that supermodels are often held back by the overarching attitude of Pakistani society and culture. “Perhaps the innate confidence and distinctive attitude we models possess don’t align with the submissive roles in our dramas,” she mused, but added that there were outliers who had managed to break through and forged their careers despite prevailing attitudes. “Figures like Iman and Vinny have successfully transitioned, proving it’s possible. In fact, most of the stars in our film are or have been models themselves.”

As an experienced supermodel within Pakistan, Fouzia fondly harked back to the 90s and 2000s, a time period the actor feels encompassed celebrated icons. “There was a profound sense of professionalism, camaraderie and a healthy spirit of competition that pervaded the industry,” she reminisced.

However, with social media ever more accessible, Fouzia lamented the increasing shift towards online popularity and called the models of the “hashtag culture” of today “clones of each other.”

Decrying the long-held misconception in the Pakistan entertainment industry that models are unable to act, Fouzia defended her cohorts and pointed out the difficulties they face within their profession. “Models face numerous stigmas and endure online trolling about their looks and age,” she said, and pointed to international models who have been able to broaden their scope with greater ease. “Internationally, icons like Naomi Campbell still headline major fashion shows, while Giselle and Cindy continue to work successfully.”

Fouzia, who finds her work addictive, cited her fitness as the biggest reason she is able to sustain her modelling career, as well as the level of experience she has accumulated. “Styling myself to feel glamorous brings me joy,” she shared. “As the sole recipient of the Lux Style Icon award and the only veteran still active in both ramp and editorial work, it’s clear that brands recognise my value. The awards, respect and love I receive fuel my passion for fashion-it’s an addiction.”

With her career widening ever more globally, the other aspect of her life that Fouzia finds addictive is her frequent travels to her favourite city, Dubai. “I have travelled the world, but nothing compares to Dubai,” she asserted. “You take a two-hour flight and your whole world around you changes. I have experienced days starting with lunch in Karachi and ending with dinner in Dubai, it’s just at an arm’s length away. The people are hospitable, and the hotels and excursions are beyond lavish. What else do you want for a good break?”

In the years ahead, Fouzia looks towards nurturing the fashion industry and shielding upcoming models from the hurdles she and her cohorts faced at the beginning of their careers. “I am deeply invested in a documentary project that aims to shed light on the fashion world’s inner workings,” she revealed. “Dubai’s landscape plays a major backdrop in that.”

In addition, Fouzia has also been involved in fundraising ventures. “I am choreographing shows, with recent ones including an event for the Italian Embassy and a fundraiser for the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital. Mediocrity bores me so I am driven to infuse each project with innovative elements to raise the bar.”

With such high standards for herself it will be interesting to see the new heights the actor and supermodel can scale.