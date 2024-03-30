Punjab govt delivers Ramazan relief to 640,000 families, says Uzma Bukhari

Punjab Provincial Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Uzma Bukhari, announced today that the government has successfully delivered Ramadan care packages to 640,000 families across the province. In a press briefing held in Lahore, Minister Bukhari highlighted the government’s commitment to improving the lives of its citizens, citing the distribution of essential aid as evidence of their dedication to addressing the needs of the common man.

Moreover, Minister Bukhari disclosed that the government has approved the issuance of the Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card, a move that has sparked concern among political opponents regarding the inclusion of Nawaz Sharif’s image on the card. Defending the decision, Bukhari emphasized the significant contributions made by Nawaz Sharif, suggesting his image should symbolize progress and development. Furthermore, Minister Bukhari outlined the impressive performance of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, detailing her initiatives aimed at uplifting various sectors within the province. Notably, Chief Minister Nawaz has launched 30 programs in 30 days, including the provision of solar panels to 50,000 consumers, with a particular focus on households consuming up to 100 units of electricity. The government has also allocated a substantial budget of Rs 30 billion for a farmer package and announced plans to conduct a comprehensive poverty survey within three months, ensuring the inclusion of all eligible beneficiaries. Additionally, efforts to improve waste management practices have been initiated, with the establishment of a recycling plant marking a significant milestone in Chief Minister Nawaz’s administration. Other notable projects include the development of Nawaz Sharif IT City, the revitalization of Safe City cameras, and the ambitious planting of 18 lakh saplings across Punjab in a single day, underlining the government’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Minister Bukhari took the opportunity to criticize the previous government’s lack of substantial achievements, particularly in infrastructure development and essential service provision. She reiterated the government’s pledge to prioritize the needs of the people, promising initiatives such as interest-free motorbike schemes, online property transfers for overseas Pakistanis, and enhanced women’s representation through a 15% quota.