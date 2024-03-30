Murad Saeed allowed to contest Senate election, tribunal issues verdict

Nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Murad Saeed have been approved. The Appellate Tribunal has issued a written verdict in this regard. The tribunal rejected all the eight objections against the PTI leader. The tribunal, in its verdict, said the signatures of the attester and endorser on the papers were genuine. Murad Saeed has deposited the penalty amount imposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). In the written ruling, it was said that absconders had the right to contest the elections. “Papers cannot be rejected on the basis of absconding. The tribunal said Murad Saeed had also revealed his assets. The verdict said documents were submitted by Murad Saeed through power of attorney which are correct.