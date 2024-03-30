Biden vows support for Pakistan amid ‘pressing challenges’

US President Joe Biden wrote a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, stating that Washington will continue to stand with Pakistan to tackle the most “pressing global and regional challenges.”

This marked Biden’s first official communication with any Pakistani prime minister in years.

President Biden broke with tradition by not engaging with any of the prime ministers in Pakistan during his tenure. He neither telephoned former prime minister Imran Khan after his election victory nor spoke to Shehbaz when he succeeded him in April 2022.

According to the contents of the letter shared by the US Embassy, President Biden wrote: “The enduring partnership between our nations remains critical to ensuring the security of our people-and people around the world-and the United States will continue to stand with Pakistan to tackle the most pressing global and regional challenges of our time.”

“That includes advancing our shared vision for a future of greater health security, economic growth, and access to education for all. Through our US-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework, we will also continue to strengthen our climate resilience, support sustainable agriculture and water management, and assist with Pakistan’s recovery from the devastating floods in 2022,” Biden said. “And, the United States remains committed to working with Pakistan to protect human rights and promote progress,” he added.

“Together, we will continue to forge a strong partnership between our nations, and a close bond between our people,” he concluded.

Biden’s letter suggested that despite allegations of ballot fraud, the US government is ready to work with the new government.

Although Pakistan is no longer a priority for the US after its withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, the South Asian nation remains key in terms of regional security and counter-terrorism efforts. While American civilian leaders have shown indifference towards Pakistan in recent years, the American military establishment still seeks a working relationship with Pakistan.

In some of the recent testimonies before the US Senate committees, US CENTCOM chief Michael Kurilla stressed the importance of Pakistan and said the US must evaluate ties with Islamabad on their own merit.