PTI demands CJP, IHC CJ step down amid letter controversy

The legal team of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday demanded the resignation of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Aamer Farooq, stating that the judges’ letter has proven that the justice system has become paralysed.

The demand by the former ruling party comes amid a controversy whipped up by a letter penned by six IHC judges to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

In the missive, the judges revealed the coercive tactics employed by intelligence agencies to influence judges-revelations that sent shockwaves across the legal and political landscape.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, PTI Spokesperson Raoof Hasan, along with other members of the party’s legal team, emphasised the significance of the letter from six judges

He highlighted that two days have passed since the writing of the letters but no action has been taken yet by the IHC Chief Justice.

“The most crucial role in the cases against Imran Khan is that of the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court and he was also mentioned in the letter,” he added.

“We will not allow mockery of justice. Cameras installed in people’s bedrooms are a murder of justice and law. Does a nominated accused have the right to become a judge in his own case? Will the prime minister himself decide if he is guilty or not? We will not let this joke go on. There are 100 more judges; we want them to also speak out. What pressure was exerted on them?” Hassan questioned.

Naeem Haider Panjutha said that a 26-hour “operation” was conducted at Imran Khan’s house but Justice Aamer remained silent. “On March 28, PTI workers were attacked in the Judicial Complex, and instead of registering a case against the attackers, FIRs were lodged against PTI workers,” he added.

Niazullah Niazi commented, “This letter has proven that the system is paralysed. After Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Chief Justice Fiaz Isa received the letter, but was any action taken? The Constitution of Pakistan is currently paralysed; this is a question for the whole nation.

He demanded immediate resignation from Chief Justice Islamabad High Court and Chief Justice of Pakistan.

He questioned summoning a retired judge to head the inquiry commission over the matter. “After this letter, neither Aamer Farooq nor Faez Isa can remain chief justices [of SC and IHC]. Despite tying our hands and feet, we won in the elections.”

Niazi further stated, “The time for press conferences is over, we will start a movement across Pakistan. We will also knock on the doors of the Supreme Court and the high court. Imran Khan has directed us to hold protests across the country.”