Pakistan, Afghanistan report progress in trade talks

Pakistan and Afghanistan reported progress in trade talks on Thursday, as the Afghan Taliban government claimed Islamabad agreed to reverse some recent decisions amid tensions between the two estranged neighbours.

The two-day talks took place in Kabul, with the Pakistani delegation led by its Commerce Secretary and the Afghan government represented by its commerce minister. These talks unfolded against the backdrop of simmering tensions over continued cross-border terrorist attacks, which Pakistan insists mostly originate from Afghanistan. Despite these tensions, both sides deemed the talks in Kabul a success.

While the Pakistani side didn’t delve into specifics, the Afghan interim government issued a statement claiming agreement on several issues. A statement from the foreign office stated that Secretary of Commerce Khurrum Agha visited Afghanistan from the 24th to the 27th to discuss bilateral and transit trade matters with Afghanistan’s Commerce Minister, Nooruddin Azizi.

The discussions encompassed topics such as the bilateral Preferential Trade Agreement, implementation of Temporary Admission Document (TAD) for trade vehicle drivers, multimodal air transit, and addressing issues related to transit trade. “We are encouraged by the progress made on these issues and remain committed to promoting trade and people-to-people ties with Afghanistan,” said Mumtaz Zahra Baloch during a weekly briefing for reporters.

The official statement from the Afghan government was more explicit, noting that both sides agreed on several matters while emphasizing the need to separate trade from political issues. The statement outlined an understanding to finalise an Afghan Transit Trade agreement within two months. Additionally, Pakistan agreed to issue a special permit for Afghan truck drivers, reversing its previous decision to require visas for drivers travelling between the two countries.