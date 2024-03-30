Punishing Nawaz Sharif on Iqama was a mistake

Aleema Khan, sister of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan has said that it was a mistake of the judges to punish her brother’s rival Nawaz Sharif on Iqama in the Panama case,. While talking to media men outside the Islamabad High Court on Friday, Aleema Khan said that the letter of the six IHC judges has exposed many people. “Unless the judges stand up for justice, there will be no justice. The lawyers who had supported Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry should now back these IHC judges,” she added. Aleema Khan also said that the judge had made a mistake in the Panama case, the case in which Nawaz Sharif had been awarded jail sentence on the basis of an Iqama. “Nawaz Sharif was not punished in the original case; otherwise they would not have been roaming free like today,” she added. Aleema Khan said “If you listen to the case, there will be no doubt from the statement of Asad Majeed and the 10-year sentence in the cipher case and the treason case will be buried.” “This case is being conducted to save Donald Lu,” she said, asking “There were nine copies of the cipher, how many have been returned and where are the remaining copies of the cipher?”