59 candidates to contest for remaining Senate seats

As many as 59 candidates were in run to contest for the remaining Senate seats after completion of the phase of withdrawal and opposed elections of many candidates. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that all the candidates for general, technocrats, and women seats have been elected as Senators unopposed from Balochistan. While seven candidates returned uncontested for general seats from Punjab. The ECP maintained that 20 aspirants are in the run from Sindh, four from Islamabad, nine from Punjab, and 26 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. For one general seat of Islamabad, two candidates would face each other while as many candidates are in the run for one technocrat seat from the capital. In Punjab, there are four candidates for women’s two seats and three candidates for technocrat and scholar seats of the province. Whereas two candidates were contesting for the minority seat from Punjab. In the Senate elections from Sindh, 11 candidates are contesting for general seats, three for women and four for technocrat seats. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there are 16 candidates for the general seats, four for women and six for technocrats seats. Earlier on Thursday, seven Senate candidates from Balochistan on general seats returned unopposed after retirement of 8th candidate.