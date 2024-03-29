Ushna and Hamza Amin spill the beans on their first meeting

A-list actor Ushna Shah and her husband, pro-golfer Hamza Amin shared rare details of their first meeting. Popular actor Ushna Shah, along with her husband Hamza Amin, was seated for a heart-to-heart tell-all with host Nida Yasir, on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’, when the two candidly spoke about their relationship, love story and first meeting.

“We met through a mutual friend over the phone,” shared Amin. “So we started talking.”

When asked if he had ever seen Shah before, and tried to approach her, the celebrity’s husband continued, “Of course, when I saw her, I was like ‘She’s beautiful,’ and wanted to meet her, but at the same time, I didn’t want to show being too eager.”

Shah detailed that the friend in the discussion was in India himself when Amin was visiting Pakistan, so he connected them over WhatsApp to meet each other. “He saw my pictures and we talked over the phone for two days before we eventually met,” explained the ‘Habs’star, adding that the friend tried to play cupid between them.

“I wasn’t following the showbiz industry much before meeting Ushna and I guess she can say the same for Golf,” Amin said when asked if he had seen any of his wife’s dramas before meeting her.

Pertinent to note here that A-list actor Ushna Shah and Pakistani-Austrian golfer Hamza Amin exchanged vows in February last year, amid close family and friends, as well as whos who of the showbiz fraternity. The actor had announced the engagement to Amin earlier.