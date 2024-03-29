IG Punjab vows to ensure security of foreign workers, investment

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued an important message about the security of foreign investment and CPEC projects. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that after the democratic and political stability in the country, the stock exchange is at the highest level in history, foreign investment, international development projects have regained their momentum in Pakistan. IG Punjab said that foreign investment and international development projects within Pakistan are the guarantee of the country’s development, but our enemy is afraid of the political and economic stability of Pakistan and is trying to stop the journey of development through terrorism. IG Punjab said that Pakistan’s security departments have foiled the nefarious intentions of anti-national elements.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the security of Chinese and foreign nationals working on investment projects including CPEC is our first responsibility. Special Protection Unit, Elite, Executive Police are providing full security to Chinese and foreign citizens on CPEC and other projects. IG Punjab said that Special Protection Unit, Elite and Executive Police have a special role in the country’s security and development, Punjab Police, together with the security agencies, will destroy the ambitions of the enemies of the country’s development and terrorists. IG Punjab said that the police force is actually contributing to the economic stability of the country wherever it is doing duty and every officer and official of Punjab Police will continue to play this role with hard work, sincerity and national spirit.

On the occasion of the third Friday of the holy month of Ramzan, Punjab Police under the direction of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ensured foolproof security arrangements throughout the province. Police teams remained on high alert and performed excellent duties at mosques, imambargahs and religious places across the province. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that excellent security is being provided to more than 36 thousand mosques, 2179 Imambargahs, 444 minority places of worship across the province. More than 74,000 police officers, officials and community volunteers are deployed for the security of mosques, Imambargahs and religious places. More than 200 walk-through gates, 12 thousand metal detectors are being used for the security of sensitive mosques and Imambargahs.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that search operations and patrolling have been increased around mosques, Imambargahs, minority places of worship and other important religious places. Police teams Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite teams are ensuring effective patrolling around mosques, places of worship during Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh. IGP Punjab said that security arrangements and all activities are continuously monitored with the help of Safe City cameras. IG Punjab said that the RPOs, DPOs are in close contact with the members and administrators of the peace and mosque committees of their area and inter-faith harmony, brotherhood and peace are ensured by the religious scholars from their seats.

Meanwhile, DIG Establishment-I Dr. Suleman Sultan Rana has issued the notification of regular confirmed officers from Officiating to Inspector rank. DIG Establishment-1 Dr. Suleman Sultan Rana said that the notification includes 118 inspectors posted in various districts and field formations, including Lahore, who have been confirmed after completing the probation period. DIG Establishment-1 Dr. Suleman Sultan Rana also indicated further departmental promotions at Inspector rank. Dr. Sulaiman Sultan Rana said that on the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a promotion board meeting will be held soon for promotions on the vacant posts of inspectors and according to merit and seniority, promotion of eligible sub-inspectors will be given promoted on vacant posts.

Separately, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that according to the vision and direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, mission of Drug Free Punjab is progressing rapidly and to keep the young generation safe from drug addiction, intelligence-based targeted operations are ongoing across the province under the supervision of RPOs, CPOs and DPOs.IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that during the last 24 hours, 486 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers across the province including Lahore. 217 cases were registered against the accused involved in the drug supply chain and 220 accused were arrested.175 kg of charas, 2 kg of 865 grams of Ice, 326 grams of heroin, 05 kg of opium, 2423 liters of alcohol were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Spokesman Punjab Police said that 8581 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers throughout the province during 32 days.4740 accused were arrested while registering 4346 cases against big drug dealers. Around 3385 kg of charas, 18 kg of Ice, 61 kg of heroin, 170 kg of opium and 49374 liters of alcohol were recovered from the possession of the accused. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed to arrest all the accused including smugglers, dealers involved in drug supply chain. IGP Punjab stressed that preferential action be taken against the sellers of Ice, sheesha and other flavored drugs.