Police accused of sheltering head of ‘Booti Mafia’

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has accused Lahore Police of trying to shelter the alleged head of a ‘Booti Mafia’, who was caught on the directives of Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat.

Though a case was registered at the Mozang Police Station, the name of the prime accused was deliberately written wrongly.

According to sources, the main suspect is the son-in-law of a former police officer. They said that the accused was also involved in hate speech against sensitive institutions online. “He was trying to make the government school a wing of a political party,” they said.

According to the details, Provincial Education Minister Punjab Rana Sikandar Hayat on Thursday raided the examination center established at the Government Higher Secondary School Mozang.

A majority of the candidates who were taking the exam had accused center in-charge Muhammad Ehsan and other staff of receiving bribe in return for helping some students solve their paper.

The provincial minister called the SSP operation on the spot and got arrested the accused.

A case was subsequently registered at the Mozang police station against main suspect Muhammad Ehsan, who was also handed over to police.

However, sources said that police deliberately mentioned Muhammad Ahsan in the FIR instead of Muhammad Ehsan.

On the other hand, the BISE officials are also trying to save the skin of the prime accused.

According to reports, Muhammad Ehsan was posted as SST to the Government High School Qila Masita Muridke.

The accused had also been blacklisted by the BISE Lahore on the allegations of corruption but he was posted again at the examination centre with the connivance of some officials.

The teacher was also said to be engaged in abusive language against sensitive institutions on social media and had also been using the government school as a wing of a political party by placing a picture of the head of the party in the classroom.

According to the sources, several petitions containing serious complaints against Muhammad Ehsan had also been filed with the office of the Sheikhupura District Education Department, but no action was taken against.

Parents have demanded Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif take strict action against the mafia.