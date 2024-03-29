Aliya Hamza and Sanam Javed arrested in another case

Police has arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Aliya Hamza and social media activist Sanam Javed in connection with a case registered in Mianwali.

According to sources, the jail administration will present the accused individuals in an anti-terrorism court. Mianwali police are set to seek a transitory remand for Aliya Hamza and Sanam Javed.

It’s pertinent to note that just a few days ago, the anti-terrorism court had accepted the bail plea of Aliya Hamza and Sanam Javed in the Shadman attack case related to the May 9 riots.