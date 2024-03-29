British HC Ms Jane Marriott hosts 12 faiths at interfaith Iftar dinner

British High Commissioner in Pakistan Ms Jane Marriott hosted an Iftar dinner at the British High Commission for leading members of different religious communities across Pakistan to celebrate the country’s rich cultural diversity. Over 80 people from 12 faiths, including heritage experts working to promote cultural and religious diversity in Pakistan, attended the Iftar. At the event, religious leaders broke bread together and discussed issues surrounding tolerance, acceptance and inclusion amongst Pakistan’s multi-faith and multi-cultural groups. High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan, Admiral Ravindra C Wijegunaratne, represented followers of the Buddhist faith at the Iftar, which has a rich history in Pakistan.