Muslim world will be safeguarded with the freedom of Palestine & Kashmir: Liaqat Baloch

Acting Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Liaqat Baloch has said that Muslim world will be safeguarded with the freedom of Palestine and Kashmir.

Liaqat Baloch expressed these views on Yom-e-Badr, public aftar dinner in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir. He further said that masses of Jammu and Kashmir should be united and enthusiastically continue their struggle as dream of freedom of Kashmir would come true. He said the government, Parliament, civil administration and armed institutions should abide by the Constitution while admitting the basic right of freedom of judiciary. He said that issue of Palestine and Kashmir are jugular vein of Islamic world as Islamic world will be safeguarded with the freedom of Palestine and Kashmir. He said that second resolution of the United Nations regarding ceasefire is not being implemented. He stressed upon the people of Jammu and Kashmir to be united and actively keep on their struggle sacrifices of millions of people will prove fruitful.

Liaqat Baloch said that the Jamaat-e-Islami would not leave people of Jammu and Kashmir stranded and it will play its national role in achieving Kashmiri’s right of self-determination. He further said that all the stakeholders should come on the same page for ending terrorism in the country and added political and economic stability are vital for national security.

He said that incidents of terrorism are increasing in the country. “Where is real mistake? Where is weakness due to which the terrorism is taking lives of the masses? The state is accountable,” he added. On the pressure of judiciary, acting emir Jamaat-e-Islami said the government, Parliament, civil administration and armed institutions should abide by the Constitution while admitting the basic right of freedom of judiciary.

While talking to delegation of youth, Liaqat Baloch said that terrorists who perpetrated Basham incident are enemy of both Pakistan and China. He further said that costly electricity, gas, petrol along with cruel conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF) would further worsen economic crisis and destruction. He said that the youth are the real future of the country and stressed upon them to come out of social media for playing their positive role for country’s development.