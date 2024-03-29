President Zardari lauds bravery and resilience of Palestinian people

President Asif Ali Zardari has urged the international community to make efforts for free flow of humanitarian assistance to Gaza and ensure protection of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

President Asif Ali Zardari was talking to Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan Ahmed Jawad Rabei who called on him in Islamabad on Friday. The President said Pakistan has historic ties with Palestine, and would continue to stand by its Palestinian brothers and raise its voice at all fora. He lauded the bravery and resilience of the Palestinian people for their long struggle against Israeli occupation.

The President said Pakistan will send additional relief goods, including food and medicine, to the Palestinian people. The Ambassador highlighted the atrocities and reign of terror unleashed by the Israeli forces against innocent Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. He appreciated Pakistan’s support in the field of education as over 50,000 Palestinians have graduated in various disciplines from educational institutions in Pakistan. He also conveyed the warm regards of the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and thanked Pakistan for its consistent support and solidarity with the Palestinian people.