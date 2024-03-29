Bellingham set to return for Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham is set to return for Real Madrid against Athletic Bilbao this weekend after the England midfielder missed his club´s last two games with a red-card suspension.

That combined with an ankle sprain has kept Bellingham out of four of Madrid´s last six games. Even though he last scored for Madrid six weeks ago, Bellingham still leads the Spanish league with 16 goals after his breakout as a major scoring threat following his transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

But the competition is closing. Osasuna´s Ante Budimir has 15, along with Getafe’s now injured Borja Mayoral. Atletico Madrid´s Álvaro Morata and Girona striker Artem Dovbyk have 14 each. Bellingham missed the last two league games for Madrid after he was red-carded for complaining after his goal was waived off for coming after the final whistle in a draw at Valencia.