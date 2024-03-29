Daily Times

Bellingham set to return for Real Madrid

AP

Jude Bellingham is set to return for Real Madrid against Athletic Bilbao this weekend after the England midfielder missed his club´s last two games with a red-card suspension.

That combined with an ankle sprain has kept Bellingham out of four of Madrid´s last six games. Even though he last scored for Madrid six weeks ago, Bellingham still leads the Spanish league with 16 goals after his breakout as a major scoring threat following his transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

But the competition is closing. Osasuna´s Ante Budimir has 15, along with Getafe’s now injured Borja Mayoral. Atletico Madrid´s Álvaro Morata and Girona striker Artem Dovbyk have 14 each. Bellingham missed the last two league games for Madrid after he was red-carded for complaining after his goal was waived off for coming after the final whistle in a draw at Valencia.

