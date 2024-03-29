Fed govt allows export of flour

The Federal government has conditionally allowed the export of flour. As per the Ministry of Commerce notification, only flour made from imported wheat will be allowed for export.

The flour export was allowed under the Export Facilitation Scheme 2021 and the export policy order 2022 has been amended.

The notification stated that “Export of wheat flour manufactured from wheat imported solely for export under the Export Facilitation Scheme, 2021,” a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) issued said.”

On the other side, sources claimed that the country has sufficient and abundant reserves of wheat as the wheat production annual target of 32.1 million tons will also be achieved and the wheat cultivation has also exceeded by 1.8% from the set target. Earlier, the then Caretaker Federal Government of Pakistan decided to ban the import of wheat.

According to sources, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) took the decision to ban the state-level import of wheat as the flour prices in Pakistan are stable and the country has enough reserves.