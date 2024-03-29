PTI rejects commission, announces rally for ‘judiciary independence’

Party demands SC larger bench for transparent and open proceedings. The PTI on Thursday firmly dismissed the establishment of an inquiry commission by the federal government to probe into the contents of the letter from Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges.

In a statement issued by PTI’s core committee, deep apprehensions were expressed over the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s meeting with the prime minister concerning this critical matter concerning the national judiciary and legal integrity. The party reiterated its demand for referring the issue to a larger bench of the Supreme Court for transparent and open proceedings.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the committee emphasised that the judges’ letter from IHC stands as an indictment against federal government agencies. It criticised the notion of appointing a retired judge for an inquiry into such a serious matter involving currently serving judges, deeming it a farce lacking independence and impartiality. PTI accused the government of being the prime beneficiary of ongoing unconstitutional interventions in the country.

Responding to the judges’ plea, PTI proposed a judicial conference to allow judges at all levels to present their perspectives on the matter, thus ensuring transparency and accountability before the nation.

Earlier in the day, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, alongside party leaders Sher Afzal Marwat and Faisal Javed, announced the organisation of what they termed as the “country’s biggest rally” in Peshawar scheduled for Sunday. The rally, slated to commence at 2pm, aims to advocate for the independence of the judiciary and the release of “prisoner number 804,” referring to the PTI founder currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail. Barrister Gohar Ali Khan disclosed that he had engaged in a 45-minute dialogue with Imran Khan, marking their first interaction following the dissemination of the judges’ letter. Expressing profound dismay over the contents of the letter, Gohar underscored Imran Khan’s commitment to upholding the sanctity of the judiciary, asserting that the PTI founder remains deeply perturbed by attempts to manipulate judicial processes.

Addressing the media, Gohar elucidated Imran Khan’s directive to PTI workers, encouraging them to utilise social media platforms to highlight instances of oppression, urging individuals to share their narratives through vlogs, thereby amplifying voices against injustice.

Furthermore, Gohar revealed Imran Khan’s intent to dispatch a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, outlining the intricacies of his legal proceedings amidst the ongoing judicial imbroglio. Emphasising PTI’s unwavering allegiance to judicial independence, Gohar reiterated Imran Khan’s resolve to stand as a steadfast advocate for justice.