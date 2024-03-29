Assisting Pakistan to deal with energy crisis: US

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Wednesday maintained that assisting Pakistan in addressing its energy crisis remains a top priority for the United States.

During a routine news briefing in Washington on Wednesday, Miller when questioned about US pressure on Pakistan to halt its gas pipeline project with Iran, underscored America’s commitment to aiding Pakistan’s energy needs, noting that the US has provided substantial support, including 4,000 megawatts of energy through various projects. These initiatives have significantly bolstered Pakistan’s power generation capacity and are actively contributing to the provision of electricity to its citizens.

Miller also mentioned ongoing efforts in areas such as smart agriculture and energy. However, he refrained from commenting on the potential damages Iran may impose due to the pipeline project. A day earlier, Matthew Miller told newsmen that the US does not support Pakistan’s plan to build a pipeline to import gas from Iran. He refused to comment on the nature of sanctions Pakistan could face for importing energy from Iran.

However, he cautioned Islamabad against going ahead with the plan. “But we always advise everyone that doing business with Iran runs the risk of touching upon and coming in contact with our sanctions, and would advise everyone to consider that very carefully,” said Miller, adding that “the assistant secretary made clear last week, we do not support this pipeline going forward.”

Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia told the House Foreign Affairs committee last Wednesday in a hearing that importing gas from Iran would expose Pakistan to US sanctions.

Pakistan’s outgoing caretaker government approved the construction of an 80-kilometer section of the pipeline in February, largely to avoid paying Iran $18 billion in penalties for years of project delays. Miller’s remarks came after Pakistani media reported Tuesday, Islamabad was planning to seek a US sanctions waiver. “We will seek exemption from US sanctions. Pakistan cannot afford sanctions in the gas pipeline project,” Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik told media during an informal chat.